Champions League title would alter images about Manchester City, says De Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne (left) says a Champions League title would change perceptions about the club which features the Algeria skipper Riyad Mahrez (centre) and the Portugal international Bernardo Silva (right).

Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne conceded that for all their domestic dominance his club needed to win the Champions League title to join the likes of Wednesday night's opponents Real Madrid in the superpower category of world football.

In the past decade City have claimed five English Premier League titles, the FA Cup and six League Cups to become a dominant force in England.

Three of those top flight crowns have come while Pep Guardiola has been at the helm.

But success in European club football's most prestigious tournament has eluded them.

They lost the 2021 Champions League final to Chelsea. And they stand within touching distance of the final on 28 May against Liverpool at the Stade de France just outside Paris.

"I think it would change the perspective from outside,” said De Bruyne of capturing the Champions League.

Battle

"The fact we’ve been fighting for numerous years and getting to the latter stages means we’ve been doing really well.

"It’s a cup competition and the quality is very high so it’s very difficult to win it but if you look back at the way we performed – and I have performed over seven years – we have done really well.

"We haven't won it but winning it would change that little narrative."

While City seek their first crown, their opponents on Wednesday night are hunting a record-extending 14th trophy.

Carlo Ancelotti's men saw off the defending champions Chelsea in the last eight and go into Wednesday night's second leg of the semi-final four days after clinching the La Liga title.

Fight

City enjoy no such luxury. They are fighting Liverpool for the 2022 Premier League trophy.

Guardiola's men will start with the advantage at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night following their 4-3 victory in the first leg at the Etihad on 26 April.

"It will be a game between two good teams," said Guardiola. "We saw it in the first leg and since then they've become the champions in Spain.

"We are trying to be champions in England so obviously it will be a match between two good teams.

"We're in the semi-final and to try to be in another final for the second year in a row is our target."

Madrid's success on Saturday not only brought a record-extending 35th top flight Spanish title but also a personal exploit for Ancelotti.

The 62-year-old Italian became the first coach to lead sides to titles in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain.

He said his team will be in for a battle if they want to reach the final.

"We have a huge challenge ahead of us and a great chance to play in another Champions League final," he added.

"The vibe is really good in the team and we know the difficulties that will come but we are also very confident.

"We are at a slight disadvantage and we want to fix that."

