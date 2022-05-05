Marseille botch chance to reach Europa Conference League final

French football

Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli failed in his attempt to steer Marseille into their first final in a European competition since 2018.

Marseille fluffed their lines on Thursday night after a 0-0 draw at home to Feyenoord deprived them of a place in the final of the Europa Conference League.

The French Ligue 1 outfit lost the first leg of the semi final 3-2 in Rotterdam on 28 April.

And the goalless stalemate at the Vélodrome allowed the Dutch side to advance to the final on 25 May at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana.

"We're incredibly sad and disappointed," Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda told French broadcaster M6.

"We wanted to go the final but unfortunately a bad performance in the first leg cost us and we couldn't get the goal here to make a game of it.

"We're disappointed for our supporters too but we've got to pick ourselves up and try and finish second in Ligue 1."

While Marseille prepare for a match against Lorient on Sunday in the quest for the second spot which leads to the group stages of next season's Champions League, Feyenoord will marshal their resources for a final against Roma after they edged past Leicester City.

Tammy Abraham struck the only goal of the game at the Stadio Olimpico in the first-half to give Roma a 2-1 aggregate victory.

In the Europa League, Eintracht Frankfurt beat West Ham United 1-0 to reach the final 3-1 on aggregate.

The Germans will play Rangers on 18 May in Seville after the Scottish Premier League club beat RB Leipzig 3-1 at the Ibrox Stadium.

Leipzig went into the return match nursing a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

But James Tavernier and Glen Kamara struck within the first 25 minutes to put the hosts in the driving seat.

And though Christopher Nkunku brought it level on aggregate in the 70th minute, James Lundstram hit the aggregate winner 10 minutes from time to take Rangers into their first final in a European competition since 2008.

The 28-year-old dedicated his winning goal to the club's kitman Jimmy Bell who died on Tuesday at the age of 57.

"Jimmy was the bedrock of the club, I can’t speak highly enough of him," said Lundstram.

💙 For Jimmy pic.twitter.com/ll7zIPzjg0 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 5, 2022

"We’ve been through some ups and downs this season," Lundstram added. "And to come out of it in a Europa League final, wow, what an achievement!

"The lads gave absolutely everything. Thankfully I anticipated a knockdown and put it in the back of the net. It’s the best night of my career by a country mile."

