Blas on target as Nantes beat Nice to claim Coupe de France

Ludovic Blas scored the only goal of the game as Nantes beat Nice to lift the 2022 Coupe de France.

Nantes lifted the Coupe de France for the fourth time after a gritty 1-0 win over Nice on Saturday night at the Stade de France.

Ludovic Blas scored the only goal of the game just after half-time. After the hustle and bustle of the first 45 minutes, the prelude was rather prosaic.

Quentin Merlin tried to swing over a centre from just inside the penalty area but Hichem Boudaoui handled the ball and Stephanie Fressart - the first woman to referee a Coupe de France final - pointed to the penalty spot.

Blas blasted the kick into the top left hand corner leaving the Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka with no chance.

That the strike came so early offered Christophe Galtier's side with enough time to work their way back into the final.

And the coach who steered Lille to the 2021 Ligue 1 title before heading to the south coast, showed his ruthless side.

Boudaoui was put out of his misery 10 minutes after his offence and replaced with the striker Justin Kluivert.

Just after the hour mark, Galtier sent on Mario Lemina and Bilal Brahimi on for Pablo Rosario and Kasper Dolberg respectively.

The fresh legs brought more impetus, possession and menace. As well as control. Nice looked the slicker side even though Nantes' players continued to snap, crackle and pop into their tackles.

The final appeared ripe for a shift. Kluivert's shot after 70 minutes rasped just wide of goalkeeper Alban Lafont's right hand post and a minute later Lafont repelled Amine Gouiri's powerful shot and Nantes defender Andrei Girotto cleared Andy Delort's follow-up off the line.

Despite the pressure, the equaliser failed to materialise to the distress of the Nice fans and the delight of the yellow banks of supporters.

Unsurprisingly the yellow ribbons remained for the presentation of the cup. And they were more disposed to President Emmanuel Macron when he handed the trophy over to Lafont.

Just over two hours earlier, the freshly inaugurated leader endured the traditional jeers for the president during the presentation of the players before kick-off.

But the animosity towards the head of state was fleeting. Fans of both sides appeared intent on enjoying a rare big day out.

Nice had been looking to win their first trophy of any shape or size since 1997 and their fourth Coupe de France overall.

Nantes too have been starved of success and latterly more accustomed to fighting for Ligue 1 survival.

𝘓𝘦 𝘍𝘊 𝘕𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦 𝘭𝘢 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘱𝘦 𝘥𝘦 𝘍𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 !#CDF I #OGCNFCN 0-1 I #OnEstNantes pic.twitter.com/wpWhpB3c1S — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) May 7, 2022

But under coach Antoine Kombouaré they have evaded their perennial travails in the relegation zone for mid table solidity.

After lifting the club's first title since 2000, Lafont told French broadcaster Eurosport: "It's a magnificent achievement.

"The boss told us at half-time that we'd had a good half and that there shouldn't be any let-up in the second."

