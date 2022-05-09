Alcaraz shoots up the tennis world rankings after Madrid Masters triumph

Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest winner of the Madrid Masters following his straight sets defet of second seed Alexander Zverev.

Tennis wunderkind Carlos Alcaraz on Monday moved up three places to a career-high of six in the world rankings after his triumph at the Madrid Masters.

Advertising Read more

The Spaniard demolished second seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour on Sunday to dislodge his idol Rafael Nadal as the youngest winner of the tournament.

The 19-year-old collected his second title at a Masters competition - considered just below the four Grand Slam events in terms of prestige - following an astounding week in the Spanish capital.

On Friday, he beat Nadal - a five-time champion in Madrid - in three sets.

On Saturday, he disposed of top seed and three-time winner Novak Djokovic in three sets to become the first player to dispatch Nadal and Djokovic from a clay court tournament.

Sin palabras para otro día inolvidable en el #MutuaMadridOpen

Madrid una vez más GRACIAS por el apoyo, GRACIAS por la energía y GRACIAS por estar siempre ahí, os espero a todos en la final!!🔜❤️🚀 pic.twitter.com/XMyX3pqJGo — Carlos Alcaraz (@alcarazcarlos03) May 8, 2022

Barrage

Zverev, the defending champion, was swept away in a flurry of winners.

"It feels great to be able to beat these players," said Alcaraz in his on-court interview. "To beat Nadal and Djokovic - two of the best players in history - and then Zverev, the world number three. He is a great player.

"I would say this is the best week of my life."

In March, Alcaraz won the Miami Masters and followed it up with overall victory on the clay courts at the Barcelona Open.

In February he won the Rio Open.

Alcaraz, who hurt his ankle during the quarter-final against Nadal, said he would skip the Rome Masters to recuperate for the French Open which begins in Paris on 22 May.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe