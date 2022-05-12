Nice boss Galtier condemns fans mocking death of Nantes player Emiliano Sala

French football

Nice boss Christophe Galtier condemned Nice supporters who chanted songs mocking the former Nantes player Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash in 2019.

The chants came during the early stages of Nice's home game against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday night at the Allianz Riviera.

Four days earlier Nantes beat Nice 1-0 at the Stade de France to lift the Coupe de France.

Speaking this Thursday, a visibly shaken Galtier asked: "Where does insulting a dead footballer come from?"

"Let them stay home with their bottles and their insults. It's often said that the stands are a reflection of society ... if this is our society, then we are in deep shit."

Galtier's side beat Saint-Etienne 4-2 to move up to fourth position - the berth for a place in next season's Europa League.

"After the game, when we went back to the dressing room, there was no shouting, no joy but amazement at what we'd heard.

"On behalf of my players, my entire technical team I'd like to apologise to the family of Emiliano Sala and Nantes football club."

Galtier's bosses issued a statement on Wednesday night condemning the behaviour.

Condemnation

"The club does not recognise its values or those of the entire red and black family in this unthinkable and abject provocation by a minority of its supporters.

"OGC Nice sends its support to the family and friends of Emiliano Sala."

Nates coach Antoine Kombouaré said: "These kind of people should be nowhere near a stadium.

"They should be banned. It's a shame. I feel sorry for Emiliano's family. I knew that the fans could be violent, stupid, but this is ridiculous."

Nantes also published a statement on the chanting.

"FC Nantes discovered with horror the content of the chants of some supporters of OGC Nice and can only strongly condemn such actions degrading the memory of Emiliano Sala," it said.

On the field, Nantes saw off Rennes on Wednesday night 2-1 at the Stade Beaujoire to continue their push for their highest Ligue 1 finish since 2017.

After going behind to Flavien Tait's goal, Kalifa Coulibaly levelled on the stroke of half-time. Nicolas Pallois - one of the stars of the Coupe de France victory - volleyed home the winner in the 71st minute.

"It's exceptional what these players are doing," Kombouaré added.

"We're going through an exceptional period. We have to make the most of it and enjoy it because seasons like this are quite rare."

The defeat left Rennes in fifth - which leads to the Europa Conference League.

On Saturday, Rennes host second-place Marseille.

"We have to stay together," said Rennes coach Bruno Genesio. "The hope of second place is diminishing but everything is still possible.

"There are two games and six points at stake and it has been a very strange championship."

