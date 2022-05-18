Ethics chiefs urge PSG's Gueye to explain absence from anti-homophobia campaign

French football

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye said he did not want to play in PSG's Ligue 1 match at Montpellier on 14 May due to personal reasons.

French football watchdogs have called on Päris Saint-Germain midfieder Idrissa Gueye to say why he was missing from his side's Ligue 1 match at Montpellier during which the players were required to wear a rainbow jersey in support of the LGBTQI+ movement.

Advertising Read more

Gueye, 32, was fit for the match but withdrew from the squad for what were described as personal reasons.

On Wednesday it emerged in the French sports newspaper L'Equipe that the French Football Federation's (FFF) national ethics council has written to Gueye asking him to explain whether or not he refused to take part in the anti-homophobia operation.

"This absence is widely interpreted as a refusal to take part in this operation to raise awareness and fight against discrimination," said the letter signed by Patric Anton, boss of the ethics council.

"Either these rumours are unfounded and we invite you to express your views without delay in order to put an end to these rumours.

"Or these rumours are true. In this case, we ask you to be aware of the scope of your action and the very serious mistake you have made."

PSG, who claimed an eighth Ligue 1 title in 10 years following a 1-1 draw with Lens, won the match 4-0.

Response

The CNE suggests that Gueye could accompany his reply with a photo of him wearing Saturday's special editition shirt.

"By refusing to participate in this collective operation, you are in fact validating discriminatory behaviour, the refusal of the other, and not only against the LGBTQI+ community," the CNE letter added.

Gueye has not commented on the row. But on Tuesday he received high profile backing in the shape of the Senegal president Macky Sall.

Je soutiens Idrissa Gana Gueye. Ses convictions religieuses doivent être respectées. — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) May 17, 2022

"I support Idrissa Gana Gueye. His religious beliefs must be respected," Sall tweeted.

PSG, play relegation-threatened Metz on Saturday night in the final game of the Ligue 1 season.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe