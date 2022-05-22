Wunderkind Alcaraz romps into second round at French Open

French Open

Sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz swept into the second round at the French Open on Sunday night after a straight sets destruction of Juan Ignacio Londero.

It finished 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 to the 19-year-old Spaniard who has shot up the rankings over the last year.

He was 97th in the world when he reached the third round at the 2021 French Open.

A year on, he features prominently on the list of contenders for the Coupe des Mousquetaires following titles on the hard courts at the Miami Masters and on the clay in Barcelona and Madrid;

In the Spanish capital he notched up a notable feat becoming the first player to beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same clay court competition.

After an evenly contested opening set on centre court, Alcaraz began to wear down Londero who started to rack up the errors amid passages of scintillating play.

The 28-year-old Argentine, who entered the main draw as lucky loser from the qualifying tournament, was eventually overwhelmed in one hour and 50 minutes.

"Juan Ignacio is a good player on clay and it was difficult first round game after a week without playing any matches," said Alcaraz who missed the Rome Masters to recover from a muscle strain picked up during his surge to the Madrid title.

"I had to get used to the court at the beginning of the match but I finally found my rhythm."

