Medvedev reaches third round at French Open as eighth seed Pliskova crashes out

Daniil Medvedev reached the third round at the French Open for the second successive year.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev advanced to the last 32 at the French Open for the second consecutive year following a straight sets win over Laslo Djere from Serbia.

The 26-year-old Russian won 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 35 minutes.

He was solid rather than spectacular against an opponent who imploded at crucial points.

Serving to stay in the match, Djere served two double faults - the second bringing up match point - and then punched a straightforward backhand cross court drive into the net.

"I'm happy to win," said Medvedev. "Laslo started to play faster and take the ball early so it was difficult. It was either a winner or out."

For a place in the last-16, Medvedev will play another Serb Miomir Kecmanovic after he saw off the unpredictable Alexander Bublik. Kecmanovic, seeded 28th, won 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.

Following his near four hour battle with French veteran Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Tuesday, eighth seed Casper Ruud progressed with greater serenity.

The 23-year-old eased past Emil Ruusuvuori from Finland 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a third round clash against the number 32 seed Lorenzo Sonego or the Portuguese veteran Joao Sousa.

In the women's draw, there was a shock as the world number 227 Léolia Jeanjean toppled the eighth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-2.

The 26-year-old Frenchwoman, playing in her first Grand Slam tournament courtesy of an invitation from the French tennis federation, which organises the French Open, won in 75 minutes.

Jeanjean, who was tipped for the top as a teenager, stepped away from the sport following an injury.

Recovery

But she has resuscitated her career after returning to France from university in the United States.

"I thought I would have lost in the first round in two sets and I find myself beating a top-10 player," said Jeanjean.

"I don't really know how it's possible, what's happening. But I just try to give my best and it's working so far."

Third seed Paula Badosa, who reached the last eight in 2021, struggled with consistency during the second set against the unseeded Slovenian Kaja Juvan.

But the Spaniard recovered her poise and power to surge through the decider 6-2.

