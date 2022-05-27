Djokovic and Nadal cruise into last 16 at French Open

French Open

Rafael Nadal is seeking a record-extending 14th men's singles title at the French Open.

Top seed Novak Djokovic and fifth seed Rafael Nadal swept into the last 16 at the French Open on Friday with respective victories over Aljaz Bedene and Botic Van De Zandschulp.

Djokovic, the defending champion, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 44 minutes.

"It's not possible to play pefectly but it is important to try to get close to it," he said after the win.

"I am trying to get better feelings on the court and play aggressively but it's not possible all the time."

Djokovic will play the 15th seed Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round. The 29-year-old disposed of the 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 to set up a seventh meeting with Djokovic.

Confidence

The 35-year-old Serb is likely to broach Sunday's encounter with confidence having never lost to the Argentine.

Nadal took just over two hours to see off his Dutch opponent. The 35-year-old Spaniard won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

"It was a difficult match against a difficult opponent. I'm happy to be through in straight sets," said Nadal who is seeking a record-extrending 14th singles title.

He will next play the ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime who dispatched Filip Krajinovic 7-6, 7-6, 7-5.

