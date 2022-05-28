Real Madrid beats Liverpool to seize 14th Champions League victory

Champions League

Real Madrid's Marcelo celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League.

Real Madrid has claimed a 14th European Cup as Vinicius Junior's goal saw them beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final at the Stade de France on Saturday.

After a scoreless and somewhat static first half, a goal from Brazilian winger Vinícius Júnior in the 59th minute gave Real Madrid the lead.

Once the action got underway, the Spanish champions were grateful for a string of stunning saves from Thibaut Courtois to deny the Reds either side of Vinicius' goal.

Real secured European club football's top prize for the fifth time in nine years. Manager Carlo Ancelotti became the first man to coach four Champions League-winning teams.

The final, held at Stade de France north of Paris, was delayed by more over half an hour due to security problems outside the ground that prevented many fans entering the stadium in time for kick-off.

