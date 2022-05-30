Rune dispatches Tsitsipas to reach last eight in his first French Open

French Open

Holger Rune, who is making his debut appearance at the French Open, beat fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets to reach the quarter-finals.

Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune upset fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday to advance to the last eight at the French Open.

Rune, 19, appearing for thh first time at the tournament, beat last year's finalist 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to register the biggest win of his nascent career.

"I knew I had to keep to my plan because I knew that if I didn't, I'd lose against someone like Stefanos."

Rune served for the match at 5-2 but comprehensively fluffed his lines. Tsitsipas held swiftly to make his adversary serve again at 5-4 up.

It was far from easy at the second time of asking. In a game lasting just over seven minutes, Rune had to ward off three separate chances for Tsitsipas to draw level at 5-5.

When he clocked up jis first match point, he converted it when Tsitsipas pushed a forehand long.

"I was nervous at the end," he told on-court interviewer Marion Bartoli. "I told myself just to keep in it, and play my plan also in the tough moments and it worked out so well at the end. It’s so great to still be here."

His success set up an all-Scandinavian quarter-final after eighth seed Casper Ruud knocked out the 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in four sets.

In the women's draw, the 29th seed Veronika Kudermetova reached the quarter-finals for the first time at a Grand Slam tournament following her three-set victory over the 22nd seed Madison Keys.

The 25-year-old Russian beat the American 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to set up a clash with her fellow Russian Daria Kasatkina.

