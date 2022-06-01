French soccer international Zouma handed community service for cat cruelty

Animal welfare

West Ham's French defender Kurt Zouma arrives at the Thames Magistrates' Court in London, on 1 June, 2022.

West Ham defender and French interntional Kurt Zouma was on Wednesday ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service after he admitted kicking and slapping his pet cat in a video posted on the social network Snapchat in February.

A judge at Thames Magistrates Court in east London also banned the 27-year-old France international from keeping cats for five years.

Zouma triggered international outrage after a video of him emerged in February volleying the pet across his kitchen before throwing a pair of shoes at it.

He was seen slapping the Bengal cat's head and saying: "I'll swear I'll kill it." The clip, shared on Snapchat, featured laughing emojis.

294,000 euros fine

It prompted West Ham to fine him £250,000 (294,000 euros). He lost a lucrative sponsorship deal and selection for France.

District judge Susan Holdham told Zouma and his younger brother Yoan, who filmed the incident, that their actions were "disgraceful and reprehensible".

"You must be aware that others look up to you and many young people aspire to emulate you," she said but accepted that both expressed "genuine remorse".

Kurt Zouma pleaded guilty last month to two counts under the Animal Welfare Act of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

As well as the community penalty and ban on keeping cats, he was told to pay court costs of nearly £9,000 (10,546 euros).

Yoan Zouma, 24, admitted one count of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring his older brother to commit an offence.

He was sentenced to 140 hours of community service.

Yoan, a lower-league footballer, sent the video to a woman he was due to go on a date with but she called off the meeting after seeing the footage.

"I don't think hitting a cat like that is OK -- don't bother coming today," she told him.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), which brought the prosecution, has called the brothers' actions "shocking".

West Ham said after the case that it condemned "in the strongest terms any form of animal abuse or cruelty".

"This type of behaviour is unacceptable and is not in line with the values of the football club," it added in a statement.

"Within 48 hours of the footage emerging, we fined Kurt the maximum available to the club," it said. The money had been donated to animal welfare groups.

(with AFP)

