Roland Garros: 5 things we learned on Day 10 - was there anything else on?

French Open

Important matches were played. But they all seemed like the hors d'oeuvre before the main course of the 59th meeting between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Advertising Read more

Finally

So out came the old warhorses Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic just before 9pm for the long awaited duel. The crowds were in a frenzy before they'd even arrived. And we feared for their well-being after Djokovic's opening service game lasted 10 minutes. Nadal won it and the opening set 6-2. And he looked good for the second after going a double break up. But Djokovic came back won it and then lost the plot on the verge of taking it into a fifth set. Ageing gladiators are a capricious bunch.

Achievements

The American Coco Gauff reached her first semi-final at a Grand Slam tournament as did Martina Trevisan following victories over Sloane Stephens and Leylah Fernandez respectively. Gauff, 18, lost to Trevisan at the French Open two years ago. But it's the teenager who's in the ascendance.

Achievements II

Alexander Zverev reached the last four for the second consecutive year. In 2021, he lost in five sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas. In the quarter-final on Day 10 against the Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz he was dominant when the sun was shining. And as soon as the clouds started to draw over, he wasn't so good. The 25-year-old German served for the match in the fourth set and promptly fluffed his lines. He staved off a set point in the tiebreak before clinching the shootout 9-7. "Carlos is one of the best players in the world right now and beating him at Roland Garros is very important for me," said Zverev after his victory in three hours and 18 minutes. "But next I have the world number one or a 13-time champion. So it's not really getting easier from here." Alexander, we hope you appreciated the moment. Because it's the 13-time champion.

White noise

There's been a 40-strong band of supporters high up in the stands who have come into a lot of matches on centre court with instruments - drum, trumpets kind of things. Obviously product placement. They've not been shouting and making noise for anyone in particular. They've just been shouting and making noise. And they stuck around for the whole four hours and 11 minutes of the Novak and Rafa extravaganza. Commendable

Jobs

We get the whole concept of show time. But the Nadal v Djokovic blockbuster was only hitting the business end of the second set after two hours and 10 minutes of play. Is this whole nocturnal concept sponsored by the taxi association of Paris? Because you can't be getting public transport home easily with a 1.15am finish. Neither Djokovic nor Nadal were too chuffed about starting at 9pm. But both accepted that TV money speaks. "We've got to get the balance right," added Nadal.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe