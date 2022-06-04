Denmark upsets France in Nations League

Football

Denmark stunned titleholder France 2-1 in their opening Nations League match at the Stade de France on Friday, ending the world champion's seven-match winning streak.

After Karim Benzema put the hosts in front, substitute Andreas Cornelius scored twice to earn Denmark its first win over France since the 2002 World Cup. Cornelius leveled with a fine volley then hit the winner in the 88th minute.

France was unbeaten in its past 20 matches. It will next travel to Croatia, which lost to Austria 3-0 at home in Group A1.

A week after the Champions League final was marred by crowd chaos, there were no reported incidents at the Stade de France this time.

France was under pressure in the opening 10 minutes but gradually found the right balance and created its first good chance in the 13th minute through Benzema, back at the Stade de France a week after he claimed the Champions League trophy for Real Madrid.

The move signaled a good spell of dominance for France, with Benzema and Kylian Mbappé combining well to unsettle Denmark’s defense.

Denmark managed to keep the hosts at bay by closing down space.

🔥 Cornelius with two goals against France to give Denmark the lead! ⚽️⚽️#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/JvjKbWgpFC — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 3, 2022

Mbappé, who appeared to pick up an injury, was replaced by Christopher Nkunku after the break. He had an immediate impact and in the 51st minute set up Benzema, who dribbled his way past defenders and shot low for his 37th international goal.

But Cornelius beat the offside trap and volleyed into the net in the 68th. Christian Eriksen came close in the closing stages but France keeper Hugo Lloris made a decisive reflex save to deny his low strike.

Cornelius then gave Denmark the win after connecting with a lofted ball. He resisted defender William Saliba's challenge and fired into the top corner.

The four group winners in League A will qualify for the final four in June next year. The group winners in the lower leagues will gain promotion.

(With agencies)

