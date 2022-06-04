Roland Garros: 5 things we learned on Day 14 - Coco loses and Iga smiles

French Open

Iga Swiatek swept aside Coco Gauff in straight sets to hoist her second French Open singles title. There was a famous Pole in the stadium too.

Advertising Read more

Disaster Day -1027

There were a few more chunky guys in dark suits dotted around the posh seats during the final. They were obviously there to detect anyone trying to get on the court to highlight the impending environmental meltdown. On Day 13, a 22-year-old woman slipped through the cordons and tied herself to the net wearing a T-shirt that claimed that the entire planet had only 1028 Days left. Such foreboding might help to explain Iga Swiatek’s 68-minute dismissal of Coco Gauff in the women’s singles final. That’s only 1027 days to spend that 2.2 million euros in prize money for winning the title.

You’re big in Poland

Before she departs to start diving into the coffers, Swiatek was asked if she was aware that the Poland international footballer Robert Lewandowski was in the crowd. "No, I didn't know that," she replied. And was silent. "For years Robert Lewandowski has been the most famous sportsperson in Poland. It's difficult to believe that he came to see me ..." More silence. "I'm overawed."

Rafa advice

Iga Swiatek's admiration for Rafael Nadal is a thing of wondrousness. She said she had seen him in the players' hotel after he lost last year's semi-final to Novak Djokovic. "I'd been crying all night," she added. "I saw him the next day and he said that it was just a tennis match and you win and lose." Clearly impressed with the equanimity, she added: "We go around and sometimes in our heads we're overanalysing. Not everybody can say something like that."

Crying game

Coco Gauff was still welling up with tears a good hour or so after coming off the court against Iga Swaitek. The 18-year-old American was seeded 18th and performed brilliantly to reach the final where the form book was respected in the 6-3, 6-1 defeat. "I really tried my best," said Gauff. "She does a good job of rising to the occasion ... I mean I do a good job of doing that too ... but it's tough to come up with a strategy against someone who has won 34 straight matches." Coco, with Iga at the moment, it's another day, another victim.

Record

On that subject of winning streaks, La Swiatek, with win number 35, has matched Venus Williams's burst in 2000 and beaten Serena Williams's 34-match sequence from 2013. The 21-year-old Pole said she was pleased. "It's so difficult to break records in tennis because of what Serena has done over the years so I'm really satisfied that I've got to 35 and it might go on. The title here adds a lot to the streak. It makes it more important and confirms my good shape."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe