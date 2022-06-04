Swiatek swarms over debutante Gauff to claim second French Open title

French Open

Iga Swiatek claimed her second French Open singles title following a straight sets win over the 18th seed Coco Gauff.

Top seed Iga Swiatek obliterated the18th seed Coco Gauff to colllect her second French Open women's singles title on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Displaying the confidence of a 34-game winning streak which has yielded five WTA titles this year, she raced into a 4-0 lead against the Grand Slam final debutante.

The 21-year-old Pole eventually pocketed the opening set 6-1 in 32 minutes.

The ruthlessness stuttered at the start of the second set.

Gauff broke Swiatek's serve and the 18-year-old held for 2-0 as the rain clouds gathered high above the Court Philippe Chatrier.

They were an augur of what was about to lash down on the American: a Swiatek storm of games.

She retrieved her break to level at 2-2 and broke again for a 4-2 advantage.

Just as the clock hit the hour mark, Swiatek unleashed a backhand winner down the line to notch up 5-2.

Fight

Gauff dug in to hold for 5-3 and force Swiatek to serve for her second French Open title.

A backhand service return that flew long gave Swiatek two match points and triumph number 35 and a place alongside Venus Williams' winning streak from 2000 came when another Gauff' service return sailed over the line.

Mission accomplished 6-1, 6-3 after 68 minutes. Swiatek dropped to her knees and looked up at her box before turning to salute Gauff.

The duo embraced affectionately at the net and Swiatek raced off to celebrate with her family and coaches as Gauff sat on her chair and cried.

"What you've been doing on tour this year is incredible," Gauff told Swiatek during the trophy presentation ceremony.

"You totally deserve this." Turning to her family and coaches, she added: "I'm sorry I was not able to get this one today. Hopefully this is the first of many finals."

Swiatek, after hoisting her sixth trophy of the season aloft, said: "I said to Coco: 'Don't cry,' and I'm doing exactly the same thing.

"Coco, first if all I want to congratulate you. I see you are improving every week, you will find it and you will be there."

Swiatek added: "Two years ago winning this was amazing and I wouldn't have expected it. This time I feel I have worked hard for it under big pressure."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe