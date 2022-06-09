Wimbledon champions to pocket 2.3 million euros

Wimbledon

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will be among the favourites to lift the women's singles title at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon supremos on Thursday announced a 2.3 million euro payday for the 2022 singles champions as part of an 11 percent increase in prize money.

The successors to Ashleigh Barty and Novak Djokovic will pick up the cheque on the final Saturday and Sunday of the third Grand Slam tournament of the season and the only one on grass.

Players who only manage to last one match on the hallowed lawns will receive 58,500 euros for their labours.

"From the first round of qualifying to the crowning of the champions, this year's prize money is intended to reflect the importance of the players to the tournament as we look to continue to deliver one of the world's premier sporting events," said Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which organises the event in south-west London.

The tournament starts on 27 June and will take place without players from Russia and Belarus due to the conflict in Ukraine. The ATP and WTA - which run the men's and women's circuits respectively - have withdrawn ranking points from the competition over the decision.

Djokovic will be favourite to win claim the trophy in the absence of the Russian top 10 players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev as well as Roger Federer due to injury.

There are doubts over the fitness of Rafael Nadal who won the French Open in Paris las Sunday.

Iga Swiatek, who won the women's title at the French Open last Saturday, will be the top seed. The 21-year-old Pole, who won the junior title in 2018, lost in the first round in her first visit as a senior in 2019.

She was eliminated in the last-16 in 2021 by Ons Jabeur.

