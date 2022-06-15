Pochettino edges nearer PSG exit despite Ligue 1 glory
French champions Paris Saint-Germain are expected to announce the departure of boss Mauricio Pochettino within the next 24 hours after lawyers for the Argentine and the club thrashed out a severance deal.
Pochettino, joined the club in January 2021 following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.
Within weeks, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager led PSG to a French Super cup victory over Marseille.
But in Ligue 1 his side was pipped to the title 2021 title by Christophe Galtier's Lille.
PSG also fell short in the Champions League. They lost to Manchester City in the semi-finals.
Ironically, City then lost the final to Chelsea who were managed by Tuchel.
Following a summer of star signings such as Lionel Messi and Gigi Donnarumma, PSG were expected to reclaim the domestic crown and - with a forward trident of Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar - win the Champions League.
But from a position of strength against Real Madrid in the last-16, they collapsed at the Santiago Bernabeu to lose the tie 3-2 on aggregate.
Disappointment
Fan hostility to the debacle marked the subsequent Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes where Messi and Neymar were booed constantly during a 3-0 victory that took them 15 points clear at the top of the table.
Even though Pochettino ultimately assured Ligue 1 success, it was widely expected that failing to steer a star-studded team to glory in European football's most prestigious competition would lead to his demise.
It is believed that Pochettino will pocket a figure close to his annual salary of 15 million euros as PSG's supremos finalise a replacement.
Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the job as well as Galtier - who took Nice to the final of the Coupe de France and fifth place in Ligue 1.
