France full-back Jaminet to join Toulouse

Paris (AFP) – France full-back Melvyn Jaminet will join Toulouse from Perpignan ahead of next season, the record 21-time French champions announced on Tuesday.

Jaminet, 22, who made the last of his 11 Test appearances in March's Six Nations-clinching win over England, has signed a deal until 2025.

He will compete with fellow Les Bleus three-quarter Thomas Ramos and Italy's Ange Capuozzo for the No. 15 shirt at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Toulouse announced a second signing in the shape of France international centre Pierre-Louis Barassi, this season a European Challenge Cup winner with Lyon.

Barassi, capped three times, was a key member of the French under-20 world championship-winning squad in 2018 and will link up with former junior international teammates Romain Ntamack, Matthis Lebel and Lucas Tauzin at Toulouse.

This season Toulouse lost in the European Champions Cup semi-final as well as in the Top 14 last four last Friday.

"I'm very happy to have signed for Toulouse," Jaminet told a club statement.

"They're a club with a philosophy that I like and who have ambitions to win titles," he added.

Jaminet is set to add to his caps tally next month as France head to Japan for a two-Test tour, with the first game on July 2 in Toyota. Barassi was not selected for the tour.

