German champions Bayern Munich draft in Senegal striker Mané from Liverpool

Football

Sadio Mané played for Liverpool for six years before leaving the club.

German champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday completed the signing of the Senegal striker Sadio Mané.

Advertising Read more

The 30-year-old moves to the Bundesliga on a three-year deal following his 41 million euro transfer from Liverpool.

Mané joined the Merseysiders in 2016 after two seasons at Southampton in the English Premier League.

He moved to Europe in 2011 to play for Metz before joining RB Salzburg in 2012.

In an interview in the German newspaper Bild, Mané said: "When my advisor first told me about Bayern Munich's interest, I was excited. I saw myself there right away.

"For me, it was the right club at the right time. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for every title. So for me it was a very good idea and the right decision to come here."

Mané scored 120 goals in 267 games for Liverpool. With Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, he formed one of the most feared attacking tridents in football.

He won six trophies with Liverpool including the 2019 Champions League as well as the 2020 English Premier League - Liverpool's first top flight title for 30 years.

"My agent told me that there were also requests from other clubs," added Mané. "That's part of the business. But I found myself in Bayern's plan more than anyone else's."

Mané ended his six seasons at Liverpool with the 2022 FA Cup and the 2022 League Cup. They finished a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

"I don't want to say no to winning the Champions League again," Mané said. "Every kid wants to win the Champions League - every soccer player in the world. I'm with a very, very competitive team now."

Mané is expected to lead the Senegal attack at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At the start of the year at the Africa Cup of Nations, he scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out in the final against Egypt to give Senegal their first continental title.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe