Kyrgios focusing on Wimbledon after withdrawing injured in Mallorca

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Mallorca Championships on Wednesday to save himself for Wimbledon

Madrid (AFP) – Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Mallorca Championships on Wednesday due to an abdominal injury, less than a week before the start of Wimbledon.

Advertising Read more

The Australian was due to play Roberto Bautista Agut in the round of 16 in Mallorca but pulled out to maximise his chances at the All England Club, where the tournament begins on Monday.

"I'm really sorry I'm going to have to withdraw from tonight's match here in Mallorca," Kyrgios said in a statement. "I have been playing a lot of great matches lately and unfortunately I woke up with a pain in my abs.

"I went to see the tournament doctor right away and he advised that I don't play tonight. I really value the Mallorca Championships but I will follow his advice as I don't want to risk Wimbledon next week."

Kyrgios has slipped to 45th in the world but, with his big serve and aggressive game, the 27-year-old will be an opponent the favourites want to avoid next week.

He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Pablo Carreno Busta -- both in the world's top 20 -- en route to the semi-finals in Halle last week and has won seven out of nine matches on grass this year.

Kyrgios' record in Grand Slams, though, remains underwhelming. He has only twice reached the quarter-finals of a major tournament in singles, including at Wimbledon in 2014.

© 2022 AFP