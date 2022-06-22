LIV Golf rebels allowed to play in British Open

London (AFP) – Players who have signed up to the breakaway Saudi-backed LIV Golf series will be allowed to compete in next month's 150th British Open, organisers the R&A announced on Wednesday.

The US PGA Tour has banned those involved in the rebel venture after the inaugural event earlier this month but organisers of last week's US Open did not follow suit.

That stance will be followed at the year's final major, which starts at St Andrews in Scotland on July 14.

"The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

"Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for the 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the championship at St Andrews.

"We are focused on staging a world-class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf."

