Dortmund on verge of signing Haller as Haaland replacement

Ajax forward Sebastien Haller is on the verge of signing for Borussia Dortmund

Berlin (AFP) – Ajax forward Sebastien Haller flew to Germany on Thursday to complete a medical check before signing with Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Erling Haaland.

Advertising Read more

Haller was picked up by Dortmund officials after landing at the city's airport from where he was taken for his medical.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international is reportedly poised to ink a four-year deal with Dortmund to replace Haaland, who has joined Premier League champions Manchester City.

German daily Bild say Haller's transfer from Ajax is set to cost Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund around 31 million euros ($32.5 million) including bonuses.

Haller was in superb form in the Champions League last season, scoring 11 goals in eight games including four in a 5-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in Ajax's opening group match.

The Dutch champions bowed out in the last 16, but Haller went on to score 21 goals in 31 games in the Eredivisie.

© 2022 AFP