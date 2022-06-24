West Indies strike twice against Bangladesh in second Test

Anderson Phillip (L) struck with his second delivery in Test cricket for the West Indies

Gros-Islet (Saint Lucia) (AFP) – Anderson Phillip struck with his second delivery in Test cricket but Bangladesh reached lunch on 77 for two on the opening day of the second and final Test against the West Indies in St Lucia on Friday.

Much of that resistance was provided by Tamim Iqbal, although the experienced opener became the second wicket to fall just before the interval for 46.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who seemed inspired by the defiance of the senior opening batter in stroking three fours in an unbeaten 16, will resume after the interval alongside Anamul Haque.

Anamul is one of two changes to the Bangladesh team beaten by seven wickets in just over three days in the first Test last week.

He replaces out-of-form former captain Mominul Haque while seamer Shoriful Islam, who has just flown in from Dhaka to join the squad in the Caribbean, comes in for Mustafizur Rahman in the other change to the tourists' line-up.

Phillip, who replaced debutant spinner Gudakesh Motie in the only West Indies change from the first Test, justified his selection almost immediately when he was brought into the attack nearing the end of the first hour's play.

A full-length delivery from the fast-medium bowler breached the defence of Mahmudul Hasan Joy to end an opening stand of 41 with Tamim.

Tamim continued to play with a mix of caution and aggression on a pitch offering considerable assistance to the faster bowlers.

He stroked nine fours in getting to 46 but was undone by his own aggression as he chased a wide, full-length delivery from Alzarri Joseph and Jermaine Blackwood held a comfortable catch at cover-point.

Kemar Roach, on 249 Test wickets, set the tone for the morning with just the third delivery of the match which lifted sharply off a good length and was fended off with great difficulty by Tamim.

Yet the opening pair survived and with Tamim especially seeking every opportunity to score, Bangladesh showed the sort of character and resilience in the first two hours which was missing for most of the first Test.

