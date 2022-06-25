Bangladesh fight back against West Indies in second Test

Khaled Ahmed (R) struck twice as Bangladesh gave themselves hope in the second Test

Gros-Islet (Saint Lucia) (AFP) – West Indies lost three wickets for one run just before lunch to stumble to 137 for four in reply to Bangladesh's first innings total of 234 on the second day of the second and final Test in St Lucia on Saturday.

Seamer Khaled Ahmed claimed two wickets in the space of two overs and spinner Mehidy Hasan snared the all-important wicket of captain Kraigg Brathwaite to trigger the slide.

Bangladesh moved back into contention after the home side appeared to be cruising along effortlessly through much of the morning session.

Starting the day at 67 without loss, Brathwaite and opening partner John Campbell extended their stand to exactly 100 -- their first century partnership in Tests since coming together for the first time three years ago.

Both looked to be in the mood for a lengthy occupation of the crease in pursuit of a West Indies lead and a potential match-winning position by the end of the day.

However seamer Shoriful Islam disrupted those plans when extracting extra bounce off the surface and Campbell's attempted hook was gloved for wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan to take a comfortable catch.

Campbell's departure for 45 brought Raymon Reifer to the crease with the left-hander, following his double-failure in the first Test in Antigua a week earlier, under pressure to justify his position, not just in the team, but at number three in the batting order.

He saw Brathwaite reach a 27th Test half-century in the skipper's usual unobtrusive manner but it was then that Mehidy intervened to tilt the balance of the morning's play.

Not for the first time in their duels over the last four years, Brathwaite, on 51, was deceived in flight and bowled comprehensively by the off-spinner, triggering jubilant celebrations among the Bangladeshis.

Khaled then added to those celebrations when Reifer, who never looked comfortable despite getting to 22, played on to a lifting delivery before new batter Nkrumah Bonner fell in similar manner in the bowler's next over for a duck.

From 131 for one, the hosts had slipped to 132 for four, leaving vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood and all-rounder Kyle Mayers at the crease heading into the afternoon session.

