Chocolate fan and surf lover: Guide to top stars' Wimbledon rivals

London (AFP) – Kwon Soon-woo may munch on a chocolate bar on Centre Court when he tackles defending champion Novak Djokovic in Monday's Wimbledon opener.

Meanwhile, Harmony Tan, who takes on Serena Williams on Tuesday, will have plenty of time to devote to her love of surfing should she exit.

AFP Sport looks at the four players trying to stun the stars at the All England Club:

KWON SOON-WOO

-- The 24-year-old South Korean has the unenviable task of taking on six-time winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the opening match on Centre Court on Monday.

Ranked 75, Kwon energises by reaching into his bag to munch on a Kit-Kat courtside before heading off for a session of karaoke on his off-days.

Made the second round at Wimbledon in 2021, losing in five sets to Germany's Dominik Koepfer.

Has a degree of grass-court form, reaching the semi-finals in Eastbourne out of qualifying in 2021.

FRANCISCO CERUNDOLO

-- Ranked at 42, the 22-year-old from Argentina stunned the sport earlier this year by his run to the semi-finals of the Miami Masters, seeing off top 30 players Reilly Opelka, Gael Monfils and Jannik Sinner on the way.

At 103 in the world, he was the lowest-ranked semi-finalist in the event's 37-year history.

However, he's won just two matches since that breakthrough and is unlikely to trouble Rafael Nadal when they meet on Tuesday.

Tennis is in the Cerundolo genes with younger brother Juan Manuel winning the 2021 Cordoba title.

JANA FETT

-- Ranked 255, Croatia's Fett has come through qualifying to reach the first round.

The 25-year-old lost to Russia's Daria Kastakina on her debut at the tournament in 2018.

On Tuesday, she tackles world number one and French Open champion Iga Swiatek who is on a 35-match win streak.

Fett will earn $61,000 if, as expected, she loses to the all-conquering Pole -- an impressive payday for a player who has banked just $53,000 since the start of the year.

HARMONY TAN

-- French world number 113, Tan's job is just about as unenviable as Fett's task as she attempts to defeat 23-time major winner Serena Williams.

Tan, 24, is making her Wimbledon debut but at least she has Wimbledon experience in her corner as her coach is 1998 runner-up Nathalie Tauziat.

Piano player: France's Harmony Tan

The child of Vietnam and Cambodian parents, Tan is an accomplished piano player and surfer, often spotted riding the waves in Biarritz.

