Eight ejected after Mariners and Angels stage MLB brawl

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels clear the benches to exchange punches in a brawl during the second inning of their Major League Baseball game in Anaheim, California

Los Angeles (AFP) – A Major League Baseball melee between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners delayed Sunday's game and ended with the ejection of the manager and three players from each club.

Tensions regarding inside pitches thrown over the past two days boiled over when Seattle batter Jesse Winker was struck on the right hip by a 91.1-mph fastball from Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz in the top of the second inning at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Players cleared both benches and relief pitchers emptied the bullpens to join the ugly brawl in front of the Angels dugout down the third-base line.

The first skirmish lasted more than six minutes; the next resumed on the field and play was halted for about 17 minutes in all.

Issues swelled Saturday when Angels star Mike Trout dodged a 95-mph fastball from Seattle relief pitcher Erik Swanson, and then rose again Sunday when Wantz hurled a 92.9-mph fastball behind Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez in the first inning, sparking warnings for both teams.

After outfielder Winker was struck by the ball, he held up his left hand and exchanged words with Wantz, and then took a few steps toward first base before running to the Angels dugout.

Home plate umpire John Bacon and third-base umpire Adrian Johnson tried to restrain Winker, who escaped them and ran to Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.

They threw their hands to each other's faces as players from both teams raced onto the field to join the fray.

The shoving and pushing saw multiple players dragged to the turf and once the fracas finally ended, players exchanged verbal taunts while the punishments were being determined.

Mariners manager Scott Servais and Angels interim manager Phil Nevin were ejected. So were Angels players Wantz, Raisel Iglesias and Ryan Tepera, and Seattle players Winker, Rodríguez and J.P. Crawford.

Jose Suarez, who was the original Angels pitcher before Wantz was inserted into the lineup Sunday, entered after Wantz was ejected and threw six innings in the Angels' 2-1 eventual victory.

© 2022 AFP