Spain without injured Hermoso for Euro 2022

Barcelona forward Jennifer Hermoso (2L) will miss the European Championship in England

Madrid (AFP) – Spain gave uncapped teenager Salma Paralluelo an international call-up on Monday for the women's Euro 2022 in England, but will be without injured star forward Jennifer Hermoso.

Hermoso, who recently signed for Mexican club Pachuca from Barcelona, has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury suffered shortly after joining up with the Spain group.

Salma was the surprise name in Jorge Vilda's squad as the 18-year-old Villarreal striker is yet to feature for the national side.

Spain are considered one of the favourites as they bid for a first major women's tournament success, with Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas among their ranks.

They beat Australia 7-0 in a friendly on Saturday.

Spain open their campaign against Finland on July 8 in Milton Keynes, before further Group B games against record eight-time champions Germany and 2017 losing finalists Denmark.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Sandra Panos (Barcelona), Lola Gallardo (Atletico Madrid), Misa Rodriguez (Real Madrid)

Defenders: Ona Batlle (Manchester United/ENG), Sheila Garcia (Atletico Madrid), Irene Paredes, Mapi Leon, Andrea Pereira (all Barcelona), Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City/ENG), Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona (both Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City/ENG), Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, Claudia Pina (all Barcelona), Irene Guerrero (Levante)

Forwards: Lucia Garcia (Athletic Bilbao), Marta Cardona, Esther Gonzalez, Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Salma (Villarreal), Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona)

