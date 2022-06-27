Sweden's Sedins among six to enter Hockey Hall of Fame

Swedish twin brothers Henrik Sedin, left, and Daniel Sedin of the Vancouver Canucks were among six people named to the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Montreal (AFP) – Swedish twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin and NHL rivals Roberto Luongo and Daniel Alfredsson were among six people named Monday to the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022.

Finnish women's national team player Riikka Sallinen and hockey diversity leader Herb Carnegie also got the 75-percent support needed from an 18-member selection committee to be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Toronto on November 14.

The Sedin brothers were selected by the NHL's Vancouver Canucks with the second and third picks of the 1999 NHL Draft, Daniel taken ahead of Henrik, and they played their entire 17-year NHL careers with Vancouver.

Henrik Sedin is the Canucks all-time leader in several categories, including 830 assists, 1,070 total points, 1,330 games played and 369 power-play points.

Henrik won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's Nost Valuable Player and the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's top scorer in the 2009-10 campaign when he produced 29 goals and 83 assists.

He also had 23 goals and 55 assists over 105 Stanley Cup playoff games, leading the Canucks to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

Henrik and Daniel played for the Swedish 2006 Winter Olympic gold medal team and Sweden's 2013 world championship squad.

"I had a lot of pride playing in Vancouver and am lucky to have had the support of so many great teammates and coaches," Henrik Sedin said.

Daniel Sedin had 393 goals and 648 assists from 2000-18, ranking seventh overall in the NHL in that span. His goals rank first in all-time Canucks history. He won the Art Ross Trophy in 2010-11 with 41 goals and 63 assists and delivered 25 goals and 46 assists in 102 NHL playoff games.

"I'm really proud of this special recognition," Daniel said. "My brother and I came into the league together, and to go in with him is extra special."

Goaltender Luongo was a teammate of the Sedins with the Canucks from 2006-14 after being taken fourth by the New York Islanders in the 1997 NHL Draft. He spent 19 seasons with the Islanders, Canucks and Florida Panthers before retiring in 2019.

He ranks fourth in NHL history with 489 victories and second in games played with 1,044, shots faced with 30,924 and saves with 28,409.

Luongo was a two-time gold medal winner for Canada at the Winter Olympics, as a starter at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and a backup in 2014. He also backstopped Canada's 2003 and 2004 world championship teams and 2004 World Cup of Hockey winners.

"This is an unbelievable honor and I am grateful to be inducted," Luongo said. "To be included in such elite company is beyond my expectations."

Alfredsson had 444 goals and 713 assists in 1,246 games during an 18-season NHL career from 1995-2014 with the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings. He helped Sweden to 2006 Olympic gold and a 2014 silver medal in Sochi.

Sallinen scored 240 goals with 274 assists in 227 Finnish Elite league games and became the oldest hockey Olympic medalist by helping Finland to bronze at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

