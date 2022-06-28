Coronavirus forces Berrettini's withdrawal from Wimbledon

Wimbledon

Wimbledon eighth seed Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up and one of the favourites for this year's men's singles crown, pulled out of the circuit's most prestigious grass court tournament on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 26-year-old Italian, who revealed his withdrawal on social media, was considered one of the biggest threats to the defending champion Novak Djokovic after securing back-to-back grass court titles at the Stuttgart Open and at the Queen's Club in London.

"I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days," Berrettini said in a statement.

"Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament."

Berrettini is the second man to succumb to the disease and withdraw from the third Grand Slam event of the season with Covid. On the eve of the tournament, the 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic also tested positive.

Ten days ago, Berrettini highlighted his credentials as a potential champion when he became only the eighth man since tennis was opened to profesional players to win successive titles at the Queen's Club.

"I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger."

