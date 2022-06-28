England's Morgan retires from international cricket

London (AFP) – England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket with immediate effect, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

Morgan led England to victory at the 2019 World Cup -- their first major global 50-overs title -- and took them to the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

But the 35-year-old batsman has been struggling with form and fitness issues this year.

Dublin-born Morgan was twice out for nought during the recent ODI series in the Netherlands and withdrew from the third game with a groin issue.

Morgan is England's all-time leading run-scorer in ODI and T20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively.

His tally of 225 ODI appearances and 115 in T20Is are also England records.

But Morgan had made just two fifties from his past 28 international innings across the two white-ball formats, a dip that helped convince him to retire.

"After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect," said Morgan in an ECB statement.

"To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision.

"But I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point."

© 2022 AFP