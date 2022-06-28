MLB suspends 12 for roles in Angels brawl with Mariners

New York (AFP) – Major League Baseball has announced suspensions for 12 people in the wake of Sunday's benches-clearing brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.

The punishments imposed included three members of the visiting Mariners and nine members of the Angels and for some began with games on Monday.

Seattle outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban while shortstop J.P. Crawford was issued a five-game suspension and outfielder Julio Rodriguez got two games.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was hit with a 10-game ban and Anthony Rendon, an injured third baseman who entered the melee despite an arm in a cast, earned a five-game suspension and will not be allowed on the bench for the next seven games.

Angels pitchers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz were each given three-game bans and pitcher Raisel Iglesias was handed a two-game suspension.

Among Angels staff, assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti was banned for five games, catching coach Bill Haselman for one game and both bench coach Ray Montgomery and translator Manny Del Campo for two games.

Seattle's three players, all ejected from Sunday's 2-1 road loss to the Angels, will appeal the punishments, with the team being told it will be allowed to stagger the suspensions to reduce how badly they will be shorthanded.

The Mariners already have three top batters on the injured list and cannot add to their 40-man roster to replace suspended players.

Winker said the Angels' manager Nevin and injured infielder Rendon fanned the flames after both teams were tense over batters being hit by opposing pitchers over two days.

"If the guy in the cast and their manager don't talk, nothing happens. But they were talking, and I didn't want to talk," Winker said. "As far as I'm concerned, it's done."

Nevin received the toughest punishment only 19 games into his stint as interim manager.

"What's done is done. Yesterday's over and done with," Nevin said.

Wantz received three games for intentionally throwing at Winker in the second inning and will not appeal.

© 2022 AFP