Much-changed Springboks to face Wales in first Test

Johannesburg (AFP) – Siya Kolisi-captained South Africa will face Wales in Pretoria on Saturday with a much changed starting line-up from that which lost to England in their last Test seven months ago.

Into the backline come full-back Damian de Allende, star winger Cheslin Kolbe, fly-half Elton Jantjies and scrum-half Faf de Klerk in place of Willie le Roux, Jesse Kriel, Handre Pollard and Cobus Reinach.

Forward alterations see prop Frans Malherbe, flanker Franco Mostert and No. 8 Jasper Wiese take over from Trevor Nyakane, Kwagga Smith and Duane Vermeulen.

Le Roux and Smith are among a six forwards-two backs bench for the first of three Tests on consecutive Saturdays between the world champion Springboks and the struggling Welsh.

Injuries rule out Reinach and Vermeulen while Kriel, Pollard and Nyakane are in a 43-man squad named by coach Jacques Nienaber for the series.

The two uncapped players in the matchday 23 are lock Salmaan Moerat and loose forward Elrigh Louw, who were consistently impressive for the Stormers and Bulls in the recent United Rugby Championship (URC).

"We have a fantastic crop of youngsters who have been training hard and putting up their hands and it is pleasing for us to give Salmaan and Elrigh opportunities," said Nienaber.

Choosing Willemse at full-back surprised pundits as he operated regularly at inside centre for URC champions the Stormers. He has, however, lined up at full-back and fly-half in the past.

Nienaber emphasised the versatility of Willemse, Smith and Mostert as South Africa seek to continue a record of winning every home Test against Wales, having triumphed 10 times since 1964.

"Damian (Willemse), for example, can cover fly-half and centre in addition to full-back, while Kwagga (Smith) covers each loose forward position and can even slot in at wing with his (sevens) experience.

"Franco (Mostert) also gives us options at loose forward and lock, so we look forward to seeing what this team can produce."

South Africa had a mixed 2021 season, winning eight Tests, including a series against the British and Irish Lions and losing five.

Wales lost four of five 2022 Six Nations Championships matches, with a defeat in Cardiff to perennial strugglers Italy particularly embarrassing.

But Nienaber does not share the belief of many Springboks supporters that his team will cruise to victories in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

"Wales have been training together for a few weeks and we have no doubt that they will give everything against us," said the Springboks coach.

"They are an experienced squad with top class players –- some of whom represented the Lions last year -- so we are expecting a hard grind of a Test."

Team (15-1)

Damian Willemse; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Salmaan Moerat, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Herschel Jantjies, Willie le Roux

Coach: Jacques Nienabar (RSA)

