Serena conqueror's doubles partner fumes after pull-out

London (AFP) – Harmony Tan pulled out of the Wimbledon doubles tournament on Wednesday, just hours after she had stunned Serena Williams, leaving her partner "sad, disappointed and angry".

French player Tan was scheduled to play women's doubles with Tamara Korpatsch but withdrew with a thigh injury.

"She just texted me this morning," Germany's Korpatsch wrote on Instagram. "Let me wait here 1 hour before the match started. I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my 1st Doubles Grand Slam.

"It's really not fair. She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes. I didn't ask her, she asked me.

"If you're broken after a 3h match the day before, you can't play professional. That's my opinion."

Tan needed three hours and 11 minutes to knock out seven-time champion Williams in the first round of the singles in a tie that finished just after 10:30 pm London time on Tuesday.

