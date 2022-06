Paula Badosa celebrates victory over Irina Bara in the second round at Wimbledon

London (AFP) – Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa beat Romania's Irina Bara 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday to progress to the third round at Wimbedon.

The 24-year-old, who reached the fourth round last year, broke her opponent four times during the match, winning 89 percent of her points on first serve.

Badosa will either play two-time winner Petra Kvitova or Romania's Ana Bogdan in the last 32.

