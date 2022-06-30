Poston goes low to take John Deere Classic lead

American J.T. Poston plays his shot from the second tee on the way to the early first-round lead in the US PGA Tour John Deere Classic

Los Angeles (AFP) – J.T. Poston matched his career low round with a nine-under par 62 on Thursday to grab the early first-round lead in the US PGA Tour John Deere Classic in Illinois.

Poston, chasing a second PGA Tour title after his 2019 Wyndham Championship win, rattled in a 26-foot eagle putt and capped his round with another 26-footer for a birdie and had a three-shot lead over his nearest rival in the clubhouse with the afternoon starters still on the course.

"Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus," said Poston, who also carded a 62 en route to a runner-up finish to Xander Schauffele last week.

"It's why you work at it and why you practice the way we do."

Poston teed off on 10 and after back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 he strung together three straight birdies from the 17th through first before capping the burst with his eagle at the second.

He holed a 70-foot shot from a greenside bunker for birdie at the fourth and after two clutch par putts at the fifth and sixth rolled in one more birdie putt at the ninth.

"The bunker shot on four -- I looked at (caddie Aaron) Flener like, did that really happen?" Poston said.

"I think it was the first green that I missed, and to hole it out and make birdie, you're not really thinking you're going to make it, but when you do, you just realize it could be one of those days."

Poston was three shots clear of Vaughn Taylor, who had eight birdies and two birdies in his six-under par 65 at TPC Deere Run.

Ricky Barnes, Denny McCarthy and Monday qualifier Chris Naegel each were in the clubhouse on 66 while Scott Stallings led a group on 67.

Poston said he knew he'd have to keep going low to be in the hunt on Sunday in a tournament in which the highest winning score since 2009 was 18-under.

"I think tomorrow, regardless of where I stand starting the day, I am going to try and go out there and shoot another number like that or shoot another solid five-, six-under," he said. "Just stay aggressive and not just kind of coast."

© 2022 AFP