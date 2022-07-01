Celtic 'only getting better' after making Jota deal permanent

Glasgow (AFP) – Portuguese winger Jota said Celtic will only get better in Ange Postecoglou's second season in charge after making his move from Benfica permanent on Friday.

Advertising Read more

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals on loan from the Portuguese giants last season as Postecoglou won the Scottish Premiership and League Cup in his first season in charge.

Winning the title returned Celtic to the Champions League group stages for the first time in five years and Jota is confident the Australian will only keep improving the Hoops.

"Ange has a philosophy of the game which wants us to be better in every training session and every game," Jota told the Celtic website.

"He aims for us to be better and better every week, and that's something a player likes because there's no point staying on the same level always.

"You want to develop, you want to be better and you want to achieve other things, and here at the club we're ready for that and we're getting ready for all the competitions ahead."

Jota's reported £6.5 million ($8 million) transfer fee takes the Scottish champions' spending for the window beyond £15 million.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has also made a loan move from Tottenham permanent.

Left-back Alexandro Bernabei will be the first Argentine to play for Celtic after joining from Lanus, while goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist has joined on a free transfer.

Despite months of speculation over his future, Jota said he had no doubts over returning to Glasgow after "falling in love" during his debut season.

"It's a tremendous step in my career," he added.

"It was a great experience last season. I already knew, more or less, how big Celtic was but I think people only realise once you are inside the club and inside the structure.

"With the season that we had with all the winning and all the trophies, I think it was very good for everyon. I just got to know the club in another perspective, and I just fell in love."

© 2022 AFP