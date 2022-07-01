France international Tolisso completes return to Lyon

Corentin Tolisso is returning to Lyon after leaving them to join Bayern in 2017

Lyon (AFP) – France international midfielder Corentin Tolisso has completed his return to Lyon from Bayern Munich, the French Ligue 1 side announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old, who left Lyon to join Bayern in 2017 for 41.5 million euros, was out of contract with the Bundesliga champions and has signed a five-year deal with the French side.

In a statement the club said that the return of Tolisso was testament to "the great ambitions of Lyon and the desire for the club to win titles again".

Tolisso, a member of the France team that won the 2018 World Cup, won five German Bundesliga titles with Bayern and the Champions League in 2020 but also suffered numerous injuries.

Over the past season, he played just 15 matches, with two goals and an assist.

His return follows that of another 'old boy', striker Alexandre Lacazette whose return from Arsenal was announced last month.

Club president Jean-Michel Aula said Lyon wanted to "rediscover their DNA".

Lyon finished eighth last season, missing out on European competition.

