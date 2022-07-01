NBA Hornets forward Bridges arrested on felony charges

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested by police in Los Angeles, reportedly on domestic violence charges

Los Angeles (AFP) – Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested on felony charges and released on bail while his wife posted social media photographs with face and body injuries.

Celebrity website TMZ reported that Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles on felony domestic violence charges from an alleged incident Tuesday after turning himself in to authorities on Wednesday and was released after posting bail.

The 24-year-old forward led the Hornets last season with a career-high 20.2 points a game and also produced career bests of 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season.

"The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involing Miles Bridges," the team said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Bridges' wife, Mychelle Johnson, described injuries to her neck, ear, wrist and nose on Instagram.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore," she wrote.

NBA free agency began Thursday and Bridges can look at offers from other clubs, although the Hornets made a qualifying offer Tuesday that will allow them to match terms made by rival clubs.

Bridges has career averages of 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in four NBA seasons, all with Charlotte.

