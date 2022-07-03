China secure diving sweep at World Championships

Budapest (AFP) – China wrapped up a clean sweep of diving gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday as Yang Jian successfully defended his 10m platform title in Budapest.

The 28-year-old, who also won Olympic silver in Tokyo last year, finished with a total of 515.55 points, beating Japanese 15-year-old Rikuto Tamai by 27.55 points.

That gave China a 13th diving gold medal of the championships from as many events.

Yang Jian's compatriot Yang Hao took bronze with 485.45 points.

Earlier, Olympic champions Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani won the women's 3m synchronised event.

Chen grabbed her second gold in two days after winning Friday's 3m springboard. The 23-year-old also won gold in that event in Tokyo last year.

On Sunday, the Chinese pair scored 343.14 points to finish clear of Japan's Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto. Keeney Maddison and Anabelle Smith from Australia were third.

The two-week championships end later with the men's water polo final between Italy and Spain.

The United States will finish with the most total medals, but China have drawn level on 18 golds.

Italy are certain to finish third.

© 2022 AFP