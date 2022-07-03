West Indies ease to T20 victory over Bangladesh

Roseau (Dominica) (AFP) – Contrasting half-centuries by Rovman Powell and Brandon King highlighted a formidable West Indies batting effort on the way to a 35-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20 international in Dominica on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Powell's blistering 61 not out off 28 balls and opener King's more measured 57 from 43 deliveries paced the home side to 193 for five batting first in ideal conditions.

Despite an unbeaten 68 from Test captain Shakib Al Hasan, the visitors lacked urgency through their innings and were limited to 158 for six in reply.

Seamers Romario Shepherd and Obed McCoy claimed two wickets each while spinners Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh proved the most economical as their variations made it difficult for Bangladesh to develop any sort of batting rhythm.

West Indies lead the series 1-0 following the no-result in the rain-ruined opening fixture at the same venue on Saturday.

Guyana National Stadium at Providence hosts the final match on Thursday with Bangladesh needing to win to share the honours in the series ahead of the three-match one-day international duel at the same venue.

Powell's innings, highlighted by six sixes and two fours, earned him the man-of-the-match award.

"My plan is very simple at the crease," said Powell. "I look to get a start, even if it takes a while because I know I can make up for it later on in the innings.

"I've been struggling quite a bit with spin but I have to give credit to my coach (former West Indies Test opener) Robert Samuels for helping to adjust my game."

Powell came to the crease on the back of a 74-run second-wicket partnership between King and captain Nicholas Pooran (34).

He proceeded to dominate a 63-run fifth-wicket stand to ensure Bangladesh faced a daunting challenge.

They were never really in the hunt after McCoy removed openers Liton Das and Anamul Haque with his first two deliveries, although Shakib's milestone of reaching 2,000 runs, and therefore becoming the first player ever to complete the double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is, served as some consolation.

"We bowled too many loose balls at the top which gave them the momentum in their innings and then Rov took it away from us with an incredible innings," said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah.

"We just weren't good enough with the bat either. Shakib batted really well but we needed at least one other player to stay with him to have a chance."

© 2022 AFP