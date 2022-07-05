Racing 92 sign Grand Slam winning forward Woki from Bordeaux

Cameron Woki (left) a pivotal member of France's Six Nations Grand Slam winning side has signed for Racing 92 from Top 14 rivals Bordeaux-Begles

Paris (AFP) – Cameron Woki, a pivotal member of France's Six Nations Grand Slam winning side, signed for Racing 92 from Top 14 rivals Bordeaux-Begles, the Top 14 club announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old back row forward agreed a four year contract with Racing, who were trounced by Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 play-offs quarter-finals.

Bordeaux, though, were then beaten by eventual champions Montpellier in the semi-finals.

"Cameron Woki: Racing 92 has the pleasure to announce today (Tuesday) he has signed for four seasons," the club said in a statement.

"The back row forward will join the squad from July 5."

Although a back row forward at club level the 16-times capped Woki was deployed by France coach Fabien Galthie in the second row for the triumphant Six Nations campaign, in which he started every match.

Racing -- who reached the Champions Cup semi-finals last term -- have also brought in highly-rated Welsh rugby league winger Regan Grace and another wing in Fijian Wame Naituvi.

Grace, 25, will not join up till October as he fulfils his obligations to his Super League club St Helens.

Naituvi will only join up in July 2023 as the 26-year-old will play one more season with second tier Mont-de-Marsan, where he has been since 2017/18, scoring 32 tries for them.

Racing bid farewell to two international second row forwards -- France's Baptiste Pesenti who has left for Stade Francais and Australian Luke Jones who has returned home.

