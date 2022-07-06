Morocco and Senegal move into knockout stages at women's Africa Cup of Nations

Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Reynald Pedros (centre) was drafted in by the Moroccan football federation chief Fouzi Lekjaa (left) to take charge of the women's national team.

Morocco and Senegal advanced to the knockout stages from Group A at the women's Africa Cup with victories over Uganda and Burkina Faso respectively.

Hosts Morocco dominated the early stages of the game against a Uganda side fighting for survival following an opening day loss to Senegal.

But it was Rosella Ayane who made the breakthrough to the delight of the partisans at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

She converted the penalty in the 15th minute after being felled in the box.

But just after the half hour, Uganda hit back through Somaya Komuntale.

Control

After the pause, Morocco reasserted control. Nesryne Elchad added the second mid way through the half and skipper Ghizlane Chebbak scored her second goal of the tournament when she slotted home a penalty six minutes from time to make it 3-1.

The victory moved Morocco into the knockout stages for the first time.

To top the group, Reynald Pedros's players will need at least a draw against Senegal who also qualified for the second round after edging past Burkina Faso.

Korka Fall secured their passage from the penalty spot six minutes from time at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

"We've qualified but we want to go to the World Cup," said striker Ndeye Awa Diakhaté.

"For that, we want to get into the semi-finals but once we're there ...also the final and why not take the cup back to Senegal?"

On Wednesday in the second round of games in Group B in Casablanca, Zambia take on pacesetters Tunisia and Togo face Cameroon.

