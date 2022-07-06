NBA Timberwolves officially welcome star center Gobert

The NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves have confirmed their acquisition of Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves officially welcomed star French center Rudy Gobert on Wednesday, days after reports they had acquired the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year from the Utah Jazz.

The Timberwolves confirmed they had acquired Gobert "in exchange for guards Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt, along with guard Leandro Bolmaro, the draft rights to center Walker Kessler and Minnesota’s 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first round picks and a 2026 first round pick swap".

Gobert, 30, has spent all nine of his NBA seasons with Utah, where he helped the Jazz reach the playoffs for six straight years.

Last season he averaged 15.6 points per game, a league-leading 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots.

In Minnesota, the player dubbed the "Stifle Tower" will be teaming with another star big man in Karl-Anthony Towns, who has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $224 million extension.

The blockbuster deal for Gobert was among the major moves reported last Friday as the league's free agent negotiating period opened.

But Wednesday was the first day players could sign contracts for the 2022-23 season.

