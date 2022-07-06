Veteran France keeper Mandanda set for Rennes after Marseille exit

Steve Mandanda was relegated to second choice for much of last season at Marseille

Rennes (France) (AFP) – France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda is expected to join Rennes after reaching an agreement with Marseille on Wednesday to rescind his contract.

Advertising Read more

The World Cup winner has spent most of his career at Marseille, making a record 613 appearances for the club since his arrival from Le Havre in 2007.

"Olympique de Marseille and Steve Mandanda have decided to go their separate ways by mutual agreement," the club said in a statement.

"OM would like to sincerely thank Steve for everything he has brought to the club."

The 37-year-old was under contract with Marseille until 2024 but spent much of last season as second choice to Pau Lopez.

According to a source close to the matter, Mandanda was due to undergo a medical in Rennes on Wednesday ahead of finalising a move.

He would compete with Senegal international Alfred Gomis for the starting role at Rennes.

Mandanda, the long-time back-up to Hugo Lloris, has won 34 caps for France and was part of the winning World Cup squad in Russia four years ago.

The Kinshasa-born keeper helped Marseille win the last of their nine Ligue 1 titles in 2010. He joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer in 2016 but returned to Marseille a year later.

© 2022 AFP