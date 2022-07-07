History women: Jabeur and Rybakina to vie for Wimbledon women's singles crown

Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur will play Elena Rybakina in the women's singles final at Wimbledon.

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina etched out respective pieces of legend on Thursday when they advanced to the women's singles final at Wimbledon.

Jabeur, 27, became the first Arab woman to reach a final at any of the four Grand Slam tournament venues and Rybakina soon followed as the first woman from Kazakhstan.

They will battle for one of the world's most prestigious titles on Saturday afternoon on the hallowed grass of Centre Court following triumphs over Tatjana Maria and Simona Halep respectively.

Jabeur, the third seed, went into her semi-final against the unseeded German as the overwhelming favourite.

And the 6-2 first set underlined the billing. She unleashed 15 winners as she swept through it imperiously in 38 minutes.

Maria, who had charmed fans with her domestic backstory of maternity breaks to bear two children and returns to the circuit, dug in during the second set.

The 34-year-old broke Jabeur for the first time to lead 3-1 and she held on to win it 6-3 to set up a decider.

However, it was Jabeur who reimposed her control over the world number 103.

The Tunisian romped into a 5-0 lead and wrapped up the tie 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 as wel as her place in the annals as the first African woman to reach the final since tennis was opened to professional players in 1968.

"It's a dream come true from years of work and sacrifice," said Jabeur. "I'm happy that is has paid off and I'll continue for one more match.

"I know in Tunisia they are going crazy right now. I want to see more Arab and African players on the tour. I love the game and I want to share the experience with them."

Challenge

She will play another Grand Slam final debutante for the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Rybakina, who was born in Russia, deployed too much controlled power for a resurgent Halep. The 16th seed was dispatched 6-3, 6-3.

"It was really good," said the 23-year-old after her 76-minute victory over the 2019 champion. "I was mentally prepared and did everything I could and it was an amazing match.

"I think it's going to be a great match against Ons," Rybakina added. "She's a great player, very tricky player. It's not going to be easy to play against her drop shots and volleys."

Rybakina switched her nationality to Kazakhstan in 2018 to take advantage of greater financial help.

The 17th seed will pocket nearly 2.4 million euros if she overcomes Jabeur and 1,235,469 euros should Jabeur take the crown.

