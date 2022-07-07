Injuries force Cheika to make four Pumas changes for Scotland

Argentina coach Michael Cheika got off to a winning start with vicory in the first of three Tests against Scotland

Buenos Aires (AFP) – Injuries have forced Argentina's Australian coach Michael Cheika to make four changes for the Pumas' second Test against Scotland in Salta on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

With the vastly experienced half back pairing of Tomas Cubelli and Nicolas Sanchez -- who have more than 170 caps between them -- injured, Cheika has brought in Gonzalo Bertranou, who scored the decisive third try off the bench last week, at scrum-half, with Santiago Carreras taking over at fly-half.

There is also a change at No.8 with Rodrigo Bruni replacing Pablo Matera, another 80-cap veteran.

Matera suffered a facial injury and has not trained this week.

"Bruni is a good player so Bruni will come in and Pablo will be back next week," said Cheika.

Racing 92 veteran Juan Imhoff comes in on the left wing. He filled in as an emergency half-back last week after both Cubelli and Sanchez left the field injured. That allows Emiliano Boffelli, who missed three kicks last weekend, to revert to full-back in place of Juan Cruz Mallia.

"We've seen Imhoff training very well last week, he did a great job volunteering at half back and he deserves a chance," said the 55-year-old coach.

"We were pleased with Juan Cruz Mallia last week, we thought he did a good job but this is about seeing different combinations."

With Sanchez injured, Boffelli will again take charge of kicking duties.

Argentina earned only their second win in 10 internationals last week with a 26-18 success in San Salvador de Jujuy after Scotland had fought back from an 18-6 half-time deficit to briefly level.

Argentina (15-1):

Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Cordero, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Juan Imhoff; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Rodrigo Bruni, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Matias Alemanno, Guido Petti; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Replacements:

Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi, Lucas Paulos, Facundo Isa, Felipe Ezcurra, Domingo Miotti, Matias Moroni

© 2022 AFP