Cheika hoping for Salta sparkle repeat against Scotland

Scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou (centre) is one of changes to Argentina's starting XV made by Australian coach Michael Cheika ahead of the second Test against Scotland, who have made five changes

Salta (Argentina) (AFP) – Argentina coach Michael Cheika is hoping to sprinkle more magic on the Salta rugby stadium when he returns there for Saturday's clash with Scotland for the first time since orchestrating a remarkable comeback for the Wallabies.

Advertising Read more

Four years ago in the Rugby Championship, Mario Ledesma's Pumas led 31-7 at half-time against former coaching colleague Cheika's Australia, but the Wallabies launched a stunning second-half comeback, scoring five tries and romping to a 45-34 victory.

"I hope we do two halves like the second half in that match," joked the 55-year-old coach ahead of the second Test against Scotland.

"It was a crazy game. It was strange because Mario was coaching the other team. He's a good friend, but that's rugby. It's different times, everyone's in a different place."

Cheika was under pressure as the Wallabies had lost six of their previous eight matches and at half-time appeared certain to finish bottom of the tournament.

But Cheika changed the entire front row at the break and the Wallabies stormed back to win and jump above Argentina in the final Rugby Championship standings.

"I remember the game. I was relieved in the end. Sometimes when you're coaching you have to make important decisions.

"Maybe they won't all be right but I'll never be afraid to make important decisions. It's one of many great games, it was memorable."

'Happy to be back'

Last weekend, in Cheika's debut on Argentina bench, the Pumas won the first Test 26-18 in San Salvador de Jujuy, for only their second victory in 10 matches.

Cheika has made four changes from that Test, three of those injury-enforced.

Vastly experienced half-back pairing Tomas Cubelli and Nicolas Sanchez, who both went off injured in the first Test, are out, along with No.8 Pablo Matera.

Gonzalo Bertranou, who scored the decisive third try off the bench, comes in at scrum-half with Santiago Carreras taking over at fly-half.

Rodrigo Bruni replaces Matera at No.8 with Juan Imhoff coming in on the left-wing and Emiliano Boffelli reverting to full-back, with Juan Cruz Mallia missing out.

Hamish Watson returns from injury to win his 50th cap for Scotland as one of five changes by Gregor Townsend.

Ben White will make his first Test start at scrum-half after replacing Ali Price.

The other Scottish changes are all in the pack where Rory Darge, Sam Skinner and Dave Cherry come in.

"Scotland have been clear that they will want to try to play the game faster, and also with this selection they will try to play the game more on the ground, on the ball with the two back rowers Watson and Darge," said Cheika.

The Australian says Argentina are relishing playing at home for the first time in almost three years, mostly kept away by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The team is good, happy. This is important to be happy, happy to be together, happy to be back in Argentina playing rugby... Happy working hard too," he said.

Teams:

Argentina (15-1):

Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Cordero, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Juan Imhoff; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Rodrigo Bruni, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Matias Alemanno, Guido Petti; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Replacements:

Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi, Lucas Paulos, Facundo Isa, Felipe Ezcurra, Domingo Miotti, Matias Moroni

Coach: Michael Cheika (AUS)

Scotland team to play Argentina in the 2nd Test at Salta on Saturday (15-1, kick-off 1910 GMT)

Rory Hutchinson; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Rory Darge; Grant Gilchrist (capt), Sam Skinner; Zander Fagerson, Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Andy Christie, Ali Price, Ross Thompson, Kyle Rowe

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

© 2022 AFP