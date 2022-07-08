Nigeria's Super Falcons swoop past Botswana's brave defence

WOMEN'S AFCON

This was one the Nigerian women had to win in order to stay in contention in the Africa Cup of Nations, a competition they have won on nine previous occasions. Despite a spirited display by Botswana's Mares, Nigeria did more than enough.

Nigeria's Super Falcons are flying high.

The Nigeria national women's team earned a 2-0 win against Botswana in Rabat on Thursday night, a result that moves them up to second spot in Group C in the Africa Cup of Nations.

A goal in the first half by Ifeoma Onumonu and another by substitute Christy Ucheibe a few minutes into the second half saw Nigeria cruise to victory against the Mares at the Moulay Hassan FUS, Rabat Stadium.

After Monday's lacklustre performance against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, the Falcons needed the three points from Thursday's Group C clash to be sure of staying in contention.

Much improved display

Randy Waldrum's side put on a much improved display, ,more than enough to see them get the result that keeps them in line for a World Cup ticket as well as a record-extending 10th title.

The Super Falcons now stand in second place in Group C with three points ahead of Sunday's final group game against Burundi.

Table-toppers South Africa already have qualified for the next round with two consecutive wins and will face Bostwana in their final group game on Sunday.

