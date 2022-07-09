On top: Nick Kyrgios (right) and Novak Djokovic after his win in Acapulco in 2017

London (AFP) – Novak Djokovic v Nick Kyrgios head-to-head record ahead of their meeting in Sunday's Wimbledon final at the All England Club:

2017: Acapulco - Kyrgios 7-6 (11/9), 7-5

-- Kyrgios fired 25 aces in his quarter-final win over Djokovic who was a 12-time Grand Slam title winner at the time.

For Kyrgios, victory meant he completed the full set of wins over the "Big Three" of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"It's what I dreamed of as a little kid, playing on these great venues against some of the greatest players in the world," said Kyrgios.

"I never have a problem getting up for these matches."

2017: Indian Wells - Kyrgios 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)

-- Three weeks later, Kyrgios ended Djokovic's 19-match winning streak in the Californian desert in the fourth round.

"It feels good, I knew what I had to do today, it was always going to be tough, he is a great champion," said Kyrgios.

Five-time champion Djokovic had won the Indian Wells title in the previous three years and was unbeaten since a semi-final loss to Juan Martin del Potro in 2013.

"The run was amazing. I am very proud of it, obviously. It had to end at some stage. Unfortunately, it was today. Nick, again, as he did in Acapulco earlier, few weeks ago, he served so well," said Djokovic.

